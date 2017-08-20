The Sun Christmas Fund

Your donation today will help kids with disabilities gain access to inclusive programs that encourage participation, independence and healthy active lives.
Make a difference for kids like Madi.
How to donate
Your support helps us deliver specialized programs to children with physical and intellectual disabilities in the greater Toronto area and across Ontario.
Online donation: Click here
By Phone: (416) 699 7167
Mail: 3701 Danforth Avenue, Scarborough ON M1N 2G2
Cheques made payable to ‘Variety Village’.
Please include your full name, address and email address for tax receipting purposes.
Please do not send cash in the mail.
Tax receipts issued for donations of $20 or more.
With your donation, enter for your chance to win some fantastic prizes!
Mike wants to know!
Mike wants to know what encouraged you to donate today!
Do you have a story or personal experience related to Variety Village that you wish to share? Be it trying or triumphant, insightful or inspiring, we would love to read your nonfictional story and consider it for mention.
Click to submit your story to Mike personally. Thank you for sharing!
Please note the following terms and specifications:
To be considered for mention in the Toronto Sun publication, your story must be free of any identifying information aside from your own.
We reserve the right to edit your story as we deem necessary or to decline to publish any story, for any reason, without notice.
Over $1.3 million raised
Mike Strobel has always gone above and beyond to shine a light on Variety Village. The quirky Toronto Sun columnist, veteran writer, editor, author, and very good friend of the Village, Mike Strobel took over the reins of the 38 year old Toronto Sun Christmas Fund in 2008 after the passing of fund co-founder and sports journalist, George Gross. With Mike at the helm these past 9 years, he has helped raise the fund total to over $1.3 million. In addition to raising funds, Mike has highlighted some of the amazing things that happen at Variety Village by telling our stories in his columns throughout the year.
Mike continues to help make a difference in the lives of many people with disabilities, and he has been a true champion of Variety Village, our kids, our athletes, our staff and our mission.
MADI MOVES
November 19, 2017
This week marks the launch of the Toronto Sun Christmas Fund for Variety Village.
